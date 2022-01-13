ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.43%)
BR30 19,494 Decreased By -197.6 (-1%)
KSE100 45,731 Decreased By -185.4 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chinese developer Shimao to hold creditor meetings to vote on ABS payment extension

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings will hold meetings with investors in two asset-backed securities (ABS) on Jan 17, to vote on payment extension proposals, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

China's Shimao says it has no deal to sell Shanghai plaza, shares slump

Payments on the two ABS products - worth 1.17 billion yuan ($183.91 million) in total - are due this month, and Shimao is seeking to extend the payment deadlines to end-2022, according to the documents, which were confirmed by sources.

Shimao Group Holdings

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese developer Shimao to hold creditor meetings to vote on ABS payment extension

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

Rising rates of pulses perturb Tarin: ‘Keep your finger on the pulse’

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Read more stories