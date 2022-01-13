ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,726 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.45%)
BR30 19,501 Decreased By -190.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 45,737 Decreased By -179.1 (-0.39%)
KSE30 17,992 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slides as spiking COVID-19 cases bruise retail, services shares

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday, as a jump in COVID-19 cases spurred a sell-off in retailers and other service providers, with technology stocks also witnessing a slide.

The Nikkei shed 0.86% to 28,658.22 by the midday break. The broader Topix fell 0.58%.

Japan recorded a surge in new cases on Wednesday, with infections reaching four-month highs in the major metropolitan areas of Tokyo and Osaka as the Omicron variant spreads.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the nation "must brace for the rapid spread of infections to continue."

Japanese shares rebound after Powell testimony lifts Wall Street

Cinema operator Toho was the Nikkei's biggest loser, dropping 4.98%. Retail conglomerate Aeon was a close second, declining 4.77%. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing slumped 1.44%.

"Investors are starting to think that economic normalization will be delayed, and that's weighing on sentiment," said a market participant at a domestice securities firm.

The tech sector also tumbled, despite starting the trading day in the green.

Olympus shed 4.61% and electrical equipment maker YASKAWA lost 4.50%.

The biggest chipmakers on the Nikkei though trade mixed, with Tokyo Electron dropping 0.45% and Advantest jumping 1.12%. Overnight, tech stocks led the rally on Wall Street, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index rising 0.66%.

The Topix precision machinery subindex was the biggest loser, down 2.63% and hitting its lowest level since June. The subindex attempted a rebound on Wednesday, but that left it with little headroom for gains this session, said a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

Subindexes for retailers and services rounded out the Topix's bottom three, falling 1.92% and 1.87% respectively.

At the other end, iron and steel's 3.12% rally made it the best-performing Topix subindex amid strong commodity prices.

Pacific Metals posted the Nikkei's biggest percentage advance, jumping 5.56%, followed by Toho Zinc , Sumitomo Metal Mining and Nippon Steel.

Among other notable winners was Toyota Motor, with a 1.38% gain.

Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei slides as spiking COVID-19 cases bruise retail, services shares

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

Rising rates of pulses perturb Tarin: ‘Keep your finger on the pulse’

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Read more stories