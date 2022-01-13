ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By -15 (-0.32%)
BR30 19,527 Decreased By -165.1 (-0.84%)
KSE100 45,821 Decreased By -95.1 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,034 Decreased By -36.3 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French teachers to walk out over Covid confusion

AFP 13 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Half of French schools could close Thursday as up to three-quarters of teachers walk out, pushing back against the government after three changes of Covid rules for classrooms in the space of a week.

The strike "demonstrates the growing despair in schools", the largest teachers' union Snuipp-FSU said in a Tuesday statement announcing the strike.

They complain that their members are unable to teach properly, are not adequately protected against coronavirus infection and frequently hear about changes to health precautions via the media rather than from higher-ups.

Coming as France's presidential election campaign gets under way ahead of an April vote, the walkout is uncomfortable for a government that has prided itself on keeping schools open to ease pressure on parents through the pandemic.

France to see record of more than 350,000 new COVID infections Tuesday

With many pupils off sick and difficulty combining distance learning with in-person classes, "it's not school that's open, but a kind of 'daycare'," Snuipp-FSU said.

President Emmanuel Macron's presidential election challengers have seized on the strike.

"I feel the enormous pain both of the school community and especially of parents," conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse told France 2 television.

Motivated by long queues for tests outside pharmacies, the government this week eased rules on Covid checks for students who have been exposed to an infected person, with Prime Minister Jean Castex announcing the changes on Monday's evening news.

"We've listened and made changes," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting Wednesday, acknowledging "weariness" among both parents and teachers.

The shift up the chain of command appeared to be a reaction to the anger teachers direct at Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

He has not backed down from tough talk, saying on television Tuesday that "you don't go on strike against a virus".

But his management of the pandemic response in school has prompted a total of 11 unions to participate in Thursday's walkout, in a rare show of unity that could make for the biggest strike in decades.

COVID French schools

Comments

1000 characters

French teachers to walk out over Covid confusion

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories