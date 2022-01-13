ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas-related issues also on agenda: CCI likely to help resolve interprovincial water disputes

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 13 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) is all set to consider a political solution of water dispute among provinces, besides settling Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) after injecting RLNG in the system, and other gas-related issues on Thursday (today).

Sharing the details, sources said, the representatives of Sindh and Punjab are often seen fighting with each other over water distribution and availability, whereas Balochistan accuses Sindh of stealing water of its share.

The issue came under discussion at the CCI and pursuant to the CCI decision of 38th CCI meeting, the then Attorney General for Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, presented the following recommendations to the CCI: (i) in the present circumstances, the first thing is to determine the volume of water actually available. The 10 highest daily users were determined by the CCI on September 16, 1991 and the distribution, whether the water is short or surplus, should be on that basis; (ii) calculating the actual available water may be assigned to an independent body consisting of expert hydrologists. Thereafter, if the available water is found to be equal to 114.35 MAF, the Water Accord may be implemented as provided in the paras 2 and 4 of the Accord. In case, the water available is below 114.35 MAF, then till that volume is achieved through conservation measures and construction of additional storage capacity, the decision of September 16, 1991, being a part of the Accord, may be implemented for the apportionment which shall be read with 14(b) of the Accord;(iii) notwithstanding the above, given the depleting storage capacity of existing dams due to sedimentation, construction of more dams is essential. According to the experts, in order to ensure required “future storage” capacity, one mega dam needs to be added every 10 years. In addition, smaller storage facilities should be examined and built; and (iv) telemetry system should be immediately installed for the purpose of calculating the flow and volume of water at each stage. This will also remove doubts being created that there is theft of water.

According to official documents, the Office of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), in its letter of April 5, 2021, intimated that the AGP, Khalid Jawed Khan, has examined the position papers submitted by the provinces. It appears that the issue is more political than legal and the safest course is to resolve it amicably through deliberations between the provinces rather than on the basis of a legal opinion which, as witnessed earlier from the opinion of former AGP, Anwar Mansoor Khan, could not resolve the issue given the different positions taken by the provinces.

The AGP, has, therefore recommended that the matter be placed before the CCI for further guidance and directions.

Other issues which will be considered by the CCI are as follows: (i) allocation of 1200 cusecs ( 650.5 MGD) additional water for Karachi city (K-IV) project; (ii) NOC- CJ hydro( Private) Limited;(iii) import of LNG and fixation of Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG)as per implementation of Article 158 and Article 154(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan;(iv) Implementation of Article 154 of Constitution of Pakistan; and (v) future role and functioning of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community School (BECS) to promote literacy in the country.

RLNG Council of Common Interests (CCI) Weighted Average Cost of Gas gas related issues

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gas-related issues also on agenda: CCI likely to help resolve interprovincial water disputes

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Cummins confident majority players will travel to Pakistan

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3%, giving up Wednesday's gains

Read more stories