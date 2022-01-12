ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.3 (0.3%)
BR30 19,873 Increased By 77.6 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,009 Increased By 128.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 18,116 Increased By 59.2 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Russian rouble eases from over 1-week high; traders focus on geopolitics, inflation

  • The rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.59, earlier touching 74.31, its strongest level since Jan. 3
Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble eased from a more than one-week high on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of gains, with geopolitics in focus as Russia holds security talks with the West, while investors awaited inflation data.

At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.59, earlier touching 74.31, its strongest level since Jan. 3.

It was steady against the euro, trading at 84.70, after hitting its strongest mark since Jan. 4 of 84.52 earlier.

Russia on Tuesday sounded a downbeat note over talks with the United States that Washington hopes will remove the possible threat of an invasion of Ukraine, saying it had found no cause for optimism.

Rouble firms past 75 vs dollar ahead of crunch US-Russia talks

The rouble may test the lower boundary of the 74-75 range against the greenback on Wednesday, said Promsvyazbank analysts, but warned of the US consumer inflation data release, which could boost the case for an early rate increase and lead to dollar strengthening.

Russia will also release its inflation data later in the day.

"On Kazakhstan, risk for Russia may be subsiding slightly for now as Russian troops are set to leave," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The deadliest violence in the former Soviet republic's 30 years of independence from Moscow had led to a sharp drop in rouble last week.

The Russian finance ministry will hold two OFZ bond auctions later in the day, offering the rouble-denominated debt it uses to plug budget holes. Demand for OFZ bonds usually supports the rouble.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $83.75 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher, with the dollar-denominated RTS index up 0.4% at 1,601.2. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,790.8.

Rouble

