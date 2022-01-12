ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,778 Increased By 30.2 (0.64%)
BR30 20,022 Increased By 226.9 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,098 Increased By 217.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By 83.7 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Updated 12 Jan, 2022

Gold prices held steady near a one-week high on Wednesday, as traders kept an eye out for US inflation data for rate clues after less hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve chief fuelled a bullion rally in the previous session.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,819.90 per ounce by 0634 GMT, after scaling a near one-week high of $1,822.91 on Tuesday. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,821.00.

"Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell's confirmation hearing did not bring any additional hawkish rhetoric beyond what the market was already looking for," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Powell said the central bank was determined to battle inflation and far from diminishing job growth, a turn to higher policy interest rates and a runoff of its asset holdings was necessary to keep the current economic expansion underway.

Benchmark 10-year yields retreated and the dollar slid to its weakest since November following Powell's testimony.

Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold firms above $1,800/oz in run up to Powell testimony

"In the payrolls report that we saw last Friday, inflation was notably hotter than expected. If this carries over into the CPI number ... I'd expect gold to come down around speculations that the Fed has to ultimately get more hawkish than it already is," Spivak added.

US inflation data is due at 1330 GMT, with core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, seen rising by 5.4%, its highest in decades and up from 4.9% in the prior month.

Spot silver was up 0.2% to $22.81 an ounce, platinum edged up 0.1% to $971.81 and palladium was flat at $1,922.09.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold flat ahead of US inflation data

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Iran nuclear talks proceeding too slowly, says France

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

Read more stories