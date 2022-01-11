ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Gold firms above $1,800/oz in run up to Powell testimony

Reuters 11 Jan, 2022

Gold prices firmed above the key $1,800 mark on Tuesday, buoyed by a retreat in the dollar and US Treasury yields, as investors awaited cues on expected policy tightening from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,803.20 per ounce by 09:47 ET. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,804.00.

Higher crude oil prices, a weaker dollar and a slight pullback in US Treasury yields are supporting gold prices, said Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

However, the gold market is going to react negatively to any surprising, hawkish comments from Powell because bulls will look at the US dollar and Treasury bond yields that will probably rise, Wyckoff added.

Although gold is often seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation, higher interest rates will curb the appeal for the non-yielding bullion by increasing its opportunity cost.

Asia Gold: Indian dealers charge a premium, but virus curbs dim outlook

US stock indexes fell on Tuesday. Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m ET for consideration for a second four-year term as head of the Fed.

Powell had pledged "to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched" in comments prepared for delivery at his hearing.

The US core CPI data on Wednesday, which is expected to have risen by an annual 5.4% in December from 4.9% in the prior month, is also on investors' radar.

However, despite higher odds of an earlier start to the Fed's balance sheet runoff, "the yellow metal is within touching distance of the $1,812/oz region which could see a large net long position targeted once again," TD Securities said in a note.

Silver edged up 0.1% to $22.47 an ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $940.54 and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,905.68.

Gold Prices gold export gold demand

