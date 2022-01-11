ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Govt to approach LHC over Shehbaz’s affidavit to send Nawaz abroad: Fawad

  • Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Shehbaz should either arrange Nawaz's return as he guaranteed, or should be disqualified due to his false assurance
BR Web Desk 11 Jan, 2022

The government has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's "fraudulent affidavit" of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif’s return from the United Kingdom.

Following the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressed a presser.

He said that the cabinet has directed the Attorney General of Pakistan to approach the LHC and file an application against Shehbaz.

Fawad said that Nawaz has been in the UK since 2019, adding that there has been no treatment of the PML-N supremo for 17 months. "All the medical reports of Nawaz have been rejected by the Punjab authorities," Fawad said.

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

He continued that the Pakistan Embassy in the UK had also approached the Sharif family but to no avail. "Nawaz Sharif went abroad through fraud and Shehbaz is responsible," the information minister said.

He further said that Shehbaz will be given two options; either arrange Nawaz's return as he guaranteed, or face disqualification due to his false assurance and be punished.

Cabinet rules out lockdown

Meanwhile, Fawad said that the meeting was briefed on the Covid-19 situation by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Pakistan has vaccinated over 100mn people: Asad Umar

He said the meeting has decided that it will not put the country into lockdown, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation. He urged everyone to follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Govt to provide EVMs to Islamabad before April 15

While talking about Electronic Voting Machines, Fawad said that the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad would be conducted through EVMs. He said the LG will be held in Islamabad on April 15, adding that the EVMs will be provided to the capital before it.

Murree Cabinet snowfall Imran Khan Chaudhry Fawad

