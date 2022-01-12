ANL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
AVN 106.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.27%)
BOP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGGL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.09%)
GGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.85%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.57%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
MLCF 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PACE 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.45%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.25%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
TPL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TREET 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.35%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.46%)
WAVES 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.38%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By 28 (0.59%)
BR30 19,977 Increased By 181.6 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,121 Increased By 240 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,151 Increased By 94.8 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

LONDON: One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs.

"London has spent hundreds of years as a global financial centre. Brexit will not change that, certainly not anytime soon," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at Interactive Investor.

The City, whose skyscraper offices are largely deserted by Covid restrictions, has yet to strike a post-Brexit deal with Brussels on equivalence, which would allow London-based firms to fully operate in Europe.

London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.

UK manufacturers optimistic despite Brexit risks: poll

Trading on London's stock market slumped by about 40 percent at the start of 2021, with London prevented from offering EU-listed shares to clients outside the United Kingdom.

Amsterdam has benefitted the most, overtaking London to become Europe's biggest hub in terms of equity trading volumes for much of the past year, according to Cboe Global Markets.

London remains the world's second biggest financial centre behind New York when various factors are taken into account including infrastructure, reputation and business environment, according to the Global Financial Centres Index 2021.

The City also remains a dominant financial centre on a global scale in several markets, including foreign exchange and derivatives.

"Leaving the EU brings challenges and there are threats from Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt and Amsterdam," Wild told AFP.

"But the likelihood that European rivals will wrest the crown of Europe's primary finance hub from the UK is slim."

The City is able to maintain a strong standing in the world of finance also thanks to a large network of support services.

"London still has a huge amount in its favour," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

He said the City offered "an ecosystem of banks, advisers, lawyers, fund managers and hedge funds... (providing) appropriately-priced capital to companies who need it so they can invest, innovate, grow and create jobs".

No staff exodus

Nevertheless in the wake of Brexit, about 44 percent of UK-based financial services firms have moved or plan to move operations or staff to the European Union, according to financial group EY.

Asset transfers totalled £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion, 1.6 billion euros) at the end of last year, it added.

Dublin and Luxembourg are home to the biggest amount of office moves, while Paris has won the most staff switches.

French President Emmanuel Macron in June inaugurated the Paris premises for several hundred JP Morgan Chase traders switching from London.

The British capital has so far lost only about 7,400 financial roles, according to EY.

That is seen as a drop in the ocean, with the UK financial sector employing more than one million people, 400,000 of which are based in London.

Recruitment consultants said that while the pandemic had contributed to limiting the movement, a future exodus of staff from London to the European Union remained unlikely.

"London continues to be an attractive destination for business investment and finance professionals alike," said Hakan Enver, managing director at Morgan McKinley.

London's financial attractiveness was last year highlighted by a record number of companies making their stock market debut.

There were 122 initial public offerings -- the highest amount since 2007 -- for a total market capitalisation of £16.8 billion.

There was, however, in 2021 also a record IPO showing by the Euronext, whose exchanges include the Paris and Amsterdam stock markets and others across Europe.

"The real risk (for London) is not a 'big bang' but a slow deflation as activity moves to other centres, most probably in the US or Asia, and this only if the UK fails to respond to competitive pressures from other global financial centres," said Jack Neill-Hall of financial sector lobby group TheCityUK.

