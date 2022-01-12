ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
CPJ announces new president

NEW YORK: CPJ’s Board of Directors has named veteran press freedom advocate Jodie Ginsberg to be the next leader of the Committee to Protect Journalists. You can read the formal announcement here.

Jodie has worked on various press freedom projects with C.P.J over the years in her current position as C.E.O of Internews Europe and her previous work as C.E.O of Index on Censorship.

A dual South African and British citizen, she began her career as a journalist for Reuters, working across southern Africa, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. She was also based for a few years in Ireland and then became the Reuters bureau chief for the UK and Ireland before moving into advocacy work.

Jodie was chosen after an extensive global search led by a seven-member board committee supported by experienced professionals at the Spencer Stuart global leadership advisory firm. We first gathered input on important qualities for C.P.J’s next leader from staff, funders, directors, and other key supporters. More than 200 candidates were considered before an intensive interview and vetting process.

Jodie is expected to take up her position based at C.P.J’s New York headquarters in April, after wrapping up her obligations at Internews Europe. Until then, Robert Mahoney, C.P.J’s deputy executive director, will continue to lead C.P.J supported by a team of skilled directors who oversee its vital operations.

C.P.J has been extremely fortunate to have Joel Simon at the helm for the last 15 years. I am so glad that he will continue to work on behalf of press freedom, taking a longer-range view of the systemic challenges.

I look forward to C.P.J’s next chapter, led by Jodie Ginsberg. I know you join me in wishing her our warmest congratulations.

