ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,722 Decreased By -11 (-0.23%)
BR30 19,632 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,755 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,993 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

AFP Updated 11 Jan 2022

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit as turmoil in neighbouring Kazakhstan raises concerns about China’s energy security.

The officials from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah al-Hajrah, will be in China until Friday, the foreign ministry has said.

Recent unrest in oil and gas-rich Kazakhstan has raised concerns in China, which has long invested heavily in its central Asian neighbour’s energy industry.

The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, including a tour of Africa as well as visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher

“Facing vast development prospects, (China) believes this visit... will further deepen China-GCC relation and promote the achievement of better results from China-GCC dialogue and cooperation in various fields,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing Monday.

“We are willing to work hard together with all sides from the GCC, pursue common development, and advance bilateral relations to a new stage.”

He did not provide further details on discussions during the Gulf ministers’ visit, which is the first group trip of its kind. But they are expected to speak about strengthening energy ties with Beijing.

Wang Wenbin Nayef bin Falah al Hajrah energy industry Gulf ministers China GCC relation

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

Dawood tells PRGMEA: Textile, Apparel Policy 2020-25 not withdrawn

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories