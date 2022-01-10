ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 67.1 (1.44%)
BR30 19,538 Increased By 257.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,847 Increased By 501.6 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,073 Increased By 174.8 (0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: Shimao Group Holdings has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

Shimao, which defaulted on a trust loan last week, has asked agents since late December to help seek buyers for its properties, Caixin reported over the weekend.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shimao Group is largely focused on residential property development, with Shanghai Shimao Construction being its main China business platform. Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd , controlled by Shimao Group, mainly develops commercial properties.

Shimao has struck a preliminary deal with a Chinese state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, a commercial property on Shanghai's Nanjing Road, for more than 10 billion yuan, Caixin reported.

The property developer said last week that it has defaulted on a trust loan payment, while its unit Shanghai Shimao Construction has proposed extensions on maturities for two asset-backed securities (ABS) due this month.

Shimao has 34.2 billion yuan worth of outstanding ABS, as well as $5.72 billion worth of dollar bonds, according to Caixin.

Caixin Shimao Group Holdings

