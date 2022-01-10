ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 60.7 (1.3%)
BR30 19,413 Increased By 133.1 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,811 Increased By 465.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,052 Increased By 153.1 (0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

US comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead aged 65

AFP 10 Jan 2022

MIAMI: Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television's "Full House" in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.

It was not clear how the beloved 65-year-old star, often heralded as "America's dad" and one of the most ubiquitous faces on US television in the 1990s, had died.

The Orange County Sheriff's office said detectives had found no signs of foul play or drugs when they were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where Saget had been found "unresponsive."

He had been touring the country and had done a show in Jacksonville the night before his body was found. He tweeted after the show to say how much fun he was having.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022," the actor wrote.

Tributes poured in, including from his Full House co-stars.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," wrote actor John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom, on Twitter.

"Bob Saget... Just the funniest and nicest..." tweeted comedian Jon Stewart.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America's Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls," wrote Star Trek actor George Takei.

Saget, who was 65, starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them -- assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey -- formed the heart of the popular "Full House" sitcom.

It ran for eight seasons, from 1987-1995, on ABC. Netflix aired a sequel focusing on one of Danny's daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.

Saget was also a host of America's Funniest Home Videos, wildly popular in the pre-YouTube era, and had been the voice of the narrator on the CBS hit show "How I Met Your Mother."

From 2005-2010 he had a recurring role on the HBO hit "Entourage," playing a parody of himself.

Saget was born in Philadelphia in 1956. He had three children -- twins Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer -- with his first wife, Sherri Kramer Saget.

Though his television persona was "America's dad," his stand-up comedy was known for being far more raunchy.

He is survived by his children and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo.

"Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat," wrote comedian Gilbert Gottfried on Twitter.

Actor and director B.J. Novak tweeted: "I have always and will always love Bob Saget."

Twitter Bob Saget US television Orange County Sheriff's Jacksonville

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead aged 65

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories