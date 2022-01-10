ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
APHC concerned at the plight of Kashmiris languishing in India’s jails

APP 10 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed its grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in different jails of India and the territory at the hands of arrogant jail authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahamad Irfani in a statement issued in occupied Srinagar deplored that the Indian jails had been converted into hellish interrogation centres where prisoners are treated as convicted criminals, bonded labourers and worse than animals.

Condemning the denial of proper medical treatment and diet as per jail manual, he warned if anything untoward happened to the ailing leaders and activists belonging to the Kashmir resistance movement, languishing in Tihar, Agra and other hell-like jails, the Indian jail authorities will be responsible.

Illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists included APHC Chairman, Masarat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mohamed Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Shariat, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Ghulam .Qadir Butt, Altaf Ahmad Shah, ,Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Ghazanfer Iqbal, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Mehmood Topiwala, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Zahoor Watali, Nazir Ahamad Sheikh, Showkat Ahamad Khan, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousaf, Raashid Sehrai and Mujahid Sehrai.

Molvi Bashir Ahamad Irfani demanded early settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions for which the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices.

