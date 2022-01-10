ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip on rising Covid concerns

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

LONDON: European shares slipped on Friday on concerns over rising inflation and surging coronavirus infections, while investors were uncertain over how weak US payrolls data would influence the Federal Reserve’s plans for tightening policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4% lower, and lost 0.3% this week.

The European travel and leisure sector sank 1.6% and was among the worst performers for the day as countries grapple with an Omicron-led rise in COVID-19 cases. Data also showed euro zone inflation rose to a record high last month, likely pointing towards more pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates this year.

The STOXX 600 has fallen 1.6% since Wednesday as expectations of higher interest rates battered heavyweight technology stocks. The sector was the worst performer this week, losing around 4.5%. Hawkish signals from the Fed have also dented equity markets. But while weak US payrolls data on Friday somewhat undermined the Fed’s tilt, analysts said rising wages could feed into inflation and push the central bank into tightening policy.

“Inflation is the main concern for the Fed, and they are going to go ahead with rate hikes and potentially balance sheet run-off in order to remove monetary accommodation,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

“The report today is unlikely to do anything to change the Fed’s mind.”

The prospect of higher interest rates boosted European bank stocks, making them the best performers this week with a 6.7% jump. Gains in some chipmakers helped limit some losses in the technology sector. Italy’s STMicroelectronics, rose more than 3% after posting quarterly revenue above its own estimates.

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies gained 1.7%, taking cues from South Korea’s Samsung Electronics that posted upbeat fourth-quarter results. Deutsche Bank climbed 1.8% to a more than six-month high. The German lender’s finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview that the firm is confident it will reach a key profitability target this year.

Dutch insurer Aegon rose more than 4% to the top of the STOXX 600, after it announced a 50 million euro share buyback. Meanwhile, Airbus dropped 0.8% after reports that Qatar Airways is seeking more than $600 million in compensation from the planemaker over surface flaws on A350 jetliners. Airbus has said that while it acknowledges technical problems, there is no safety issue.

Polish parcel locker firm InPost plummeted 14.0% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly parcel volume growth in the country.

European shares US payrolls Covid concerns

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

European shares slip on rising Covid concerns

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories