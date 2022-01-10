KMU, AMU Somalia, AJ&KMC sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Adal Medical University Somalia and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College Muzaffarabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the promotion of educational and research activities in the fields of Medical, Dental, Nursing and Allied Health Sciences and exchange of students.

The signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor’s office was attended by Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Adal Medical University Representative Dr. Anmol Asghar and Professor Dr. Mulazam Hussain Principal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College (AJKMC) Muzaffarabad signed.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Registrar KMU, Prof. Dr. Abid Hussain AJKMC Muzaffarabad, Dr. Haider Darin Dean Allied Health Sciences KMU, Dr. Saima Afaq Director IPH&SS, Dr. Brekhna Jamil Director IHPE&R and Dr. Muhammad Jaseem Director IPMS also present at the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that the signing of the MoU is aimed at promoting bilateral relations between the three medical education institutions at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in medicine, dentistry, physiotherapy, nursing, allied sciences, public health and health profession education for benefit from each other’s experiences in the fields.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, while addressing the signing ceremony, said that it was an honour for KMU that we will start joint educational and research programs with AJKMC Muzaffarabad and Adal University Somalia. He said that the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the three prestigious medical institutions is a sign of confidence in the KMU.

He said that KMU has started a comprehensive series of education and research in various fields related to health in a short span of time which is being appreciated not only nationally but also internationally. He said that the doors of KMU are open for national as well as international organizations and it is hoped that these bilateral contracts will give us an opportunity not only to learn from each other’s experiences but it will also open up new avenues for strengthening existing ties between two Islamic countries and bringing them closer together in the near future.

