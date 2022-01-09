ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto

Reuters 09 Jan 2022

SARAJEVO: Serbia may soon decide to annul all contracts related to mining group Rio Tinto’s $2.4 billion lithium project in the country, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Saturday, as green groups blocked roads across Serbia protesting against the plan. Rio Tinto wants to develop the mine near Loznica in the western Jadar valley, but the local municipality has already scrapped a plan to allocate land for it.

The development is part of Serbia’s efforts to bring in investment and boost economic growth. But environmentalists have staged protests and blocked roads to press authorities to end the project, which they say would cause irreparable damage to the area.

Rio has said any development would meet domestic and European Union environmental standards.

The protests have caused a political headache for the ruling coalition loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic ahead of April elections.

“We have neither brought them (Rio Tinto) in, nor have we made promises, nor have we done anything that the people did not know about,” Brnabic told television channel Pink, saying the government was close to accepting all requests from environmentalists.

“We have worked in a transparent way, we have listened to the people,” Brnabic said, adding the government needed to see how much it would have to pay out if the deal is annulled.

Serbia Rio Tinto Prime Minister Ana Brnabic lithium deal

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories