ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,962
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,302,486
1,34524hr
Sindh
485,782
Punjab
447,082
Balochistan
33,657
Islamabad
109,167
KPK
181,673
Elections in India's most populous state to start in Feb 10

Reuters 08 Jan 2022

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition groups, will hold elections in seven phases starting from Feb. 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Saturday.

The outcome of the election in the northern state, currently ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be seen a barometer for national elections due in 2024.

Voting will be finalised on March 7, with results expected from March 10, the Commission said.

It has announced polling dates for five states at a time when the country is facing a soaring number of coronavirus infections.

Punjab, ruled by rival Congress Party, the BJP-led Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and tourist and mining hotspot Goa in the West will hold elections on Feb. 14, the Commission said. The northeastern state of Manipur, also ruled by the BJP, will have elections in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Chandra said the political parties were barred from holding election rallies and roadshows until Jan. 15 in view of the rising number of COVID cases.

Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads

"(The) Commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," he said, urging the parties to use online channels for campaigning instead.

India on Saturday reported 141,986 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since the end of May, and 285 new deaths. Recorded case numbers have reached 35 million since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last year, Modi's government had faced severe criticism for his handling of the pandemic during a second wave that overran healthcare systems across the country.

Government officials have privately said daily cases in the country's third wave of infections could surpass the record of more than 414,000 hit last May, due to the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

India has embarked on a massive vaccination drive for those aged 15 and above. However, millions are vulnerable to new infections, particularly in the vast hinterlands of states such as Uttar Pradesh where healthcare is inadequate.

