Covid-19: Pakistan reports over 1,000 positive cases for third straight day

  Records positivity ratio at 2.89%
BR Web Desk 08 Jan 2022

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 2.89% while the number of cases continued to be over 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, 46,537 tests were conducted out of which 1,345 came out positive. The nationwide coronavirus tally has now increased to 1,302,486. Sindh reported 797 cases, Punjab (406), KPK (59) while Balochistan reported two new cases during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 74 infections, AJK (7) while Gilgit-Baltistan did not report any new infections.

Moreover, the active number of coronavirus cases now stands 15,192, while the critical number of cases stands at 629.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life, taking the fatalities to 28,962. Meanwhile, 246 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,258,332.

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

The Sindh government has recently made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 and above to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

The provincial government has also made it obligatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated, according to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department. It has directed administration of all privately managed educational institutions to ensure 100% vaccination of students and staff of their schools.

The Sindh government has also decided door-to-door vaccination of the citizens. This would be done with the help of lady health workers.

The decision by the provincial government comes amid the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in the country. On Friday, the total number of Omicron cases in Karachi increased to 307, while the positivity ratio was recorded at 10.25%

