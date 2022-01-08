ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,962
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,302,486
1,34524hr
Sindh
485,782
Punjab
447,082
Balochistan
33,657
Islamabad
109,167
KPK
181,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

Reuters 08 Jan 2022

TOKYO: New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host US military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps

Tokyo's covid cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

Covid-19: Pakistan reports over 1,000 positive cases for third straight day

6th Review of $6bn EFF: IMF board to take disbursement decision only after passage of bills

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Business volume improves on cotton market

FIA detects over Rs4bn money-laundering under solar panel imports

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

Second Khawaja ton leaves England batting to save Test

Putin, Kazakh leader discuss measures to quell unrest in Kazakhstan

Taliban issue posters ordering women to cover up

Explosion in China's Chongqing kills 16

Read more stories