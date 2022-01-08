Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

TOKYO: New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host US military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

