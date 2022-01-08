ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Lahore set to get another 30mm rain: PDM

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The city of Lahore has witnessed over 30 millimetres rain on Friday and it is set to get another 30 millimetres by Saturday (today) afternoon. The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the rain would touch its peak by next 24 hours, followed by a substantial reduction until Sunday afternoon.

Director Shahid Abbas said cloudy weather would be cleared by Monday, followed by a wind chill factor due to the wind descending from hilly areas presently covered with snow. It may be noted that the coldest spell of winter season sets in by mid-January, followed by an expansion in the duration of daylight by half an hour.

Shahid said the countrywide spell of rain would be beneficial to the wheat crop in Sindh and grams in the arid areas of Punjab. He said both the crops are close to witness grains and the present rain is ideal for them. The present spell is sufficient for the agriculture of the country in a situation when canal de-silting is underway, he added.

