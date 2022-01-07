ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
IHC again defers indictment of Rana Shamim, others

BR Web Desk Updated 07 Jan 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) again deferred the indictment of former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others till January 20 in a case pertaining to allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing on Friday, the court was informed that Jang Group owner Mir Shakeel ur Rehman could not appear for the proceedings as he had tested positive for Covid-19. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah rejected Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan's request to allow Rehman to attend court proceedings via video link.

On December 28, the IHC had set January 7 (today) to indict Shamim, Rehman and senior journalists Ansar Abbasi and Aamir Ghauri.

Accusations against ex-CJP

A story published in The News stated that in 2018 Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claims Nasir had travelled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied: “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB.”

CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations

Former chief justice Nisar has rejected the allegations of the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.

