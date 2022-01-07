ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Jan 07, 2022
Two held, huge quantity of liquor seized

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Customs enforcement Karachi on Thursday arrested two persons and seized a substantial quantity of liquor from a truck at Customs Mocko Check post, RCD highway.

According to the details, the anti-smuggling organisation of Customs enforcement Collectorate, Karachi on a tip-off intercepted a truck coming from Balochistan at Mochko check post, RCD Highway, and recovered 1,080 bottles of foreign origin liquor hidden under vegetable bags after a chase. The driver and his facilitator were arrested on the spot.

Consequently, an FIR has been lodged and further investigations initiated. The market value of the seized liquor and Mazda truck is estimated to be Rs 27 million. In another seizure, the Customs collectorate intercepted a car and recovered 160 bottles of foreign-origin liquor at DHA Karachi. The value of the seized vehicle and liquor is estimated to be Rs 5 million. A case is being registered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

