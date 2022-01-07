DG GDA says builders can play ‘meaningful’ role in development of Gwadar

KARACHI: Master Plan of Gwadar has been approved and all problems including NoCs to builders and developers investing in Gwadar will be solved soon, Mujibur Rehman Qambarani Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) said.

Addressing members of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) at ABAD House, he said that the builders could play a pivotal role in the development of Gwadar. He announced to organize a Gwadar Investment Conference soon.

Senior Vice Chairman ABAD Hanif Memon said that Gwadar is an international trade hub, connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East and the development of Gwadar port is the development of Balochistan.

He said that ABAD is keen to play its role in development of Gwadar but the problems related to NoCs, land title, etc., should be resolved. He also urged the DG to introduce one-window system for NoCs and other related services in GDA.

He said that many of ABAD members had purchased land in Gwadar and got NOCs through proper channel but the issues of land title were not yet resolved and later these NoCs were cancelled without any appropriate reason. He requested DG GDA to address these problems and enable builders and developers to play their part in the development of Gwadar.

