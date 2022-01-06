At least six killed, 14 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

At least six people were killed and 14 injured when a passenger bus and a trailer collided in Khuzdar on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The death toll could rise as some injured were said to be in critical condition.

The accident took place on a highway and the bus driver was also among those killed.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, due to deteriorating roads and drivers' lack of attention to road safety measures. On average, more than 3,300 road accidents occur in Pakistan annually.

Last week, at least six people were killed and 35 injured in a bus accident in Bahawalpur.

In July 2021, at least five passengers including two women were killed and another 25 sustained serious injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus turned turtle near Jaman Shah due to overspeeding.

In April 2021, ten people, including three children and a woman, were killed and over 45 others injured when a bus collided with a tractor and turned turtle in Larkana within the limits of Rashid Wagan police station.