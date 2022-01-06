ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Bilawal announces long march against govt from Feb 27

  • Also demands fresh elections in the country
BR Web Desk 06 Jan 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he will lead a long march against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27, Aaj News reported.

“We will put forward our demands when we reach Islamabad,” he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Bilawal also demanded fresh elections in the country, saying immediate elections were the only solution to the current political and economic crisis.

He criticised the government for holding negotiations with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and accused it of compromising the sovereignty of the country.

“Pakistan Peoples Party expresses its concerns over the secret negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan,” he said. “The PTI government has sold Pakistan’s sovereignty. The PTI has not taken parliament into confidence on any issue.”

Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of APS

Bilawal asked the people of Lahore to strengthen PPP through their votes in the upcoming local government elections to get rid of the PTI government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised 10 million jobs during his tenure. However, instead of giving jobs, he increased joblessness in the country.

The PPP chairman said that the people did not want to wait for another two years and wanted to get rid of the sitting government as soon as possible.

“To do that, I would need your help because you people represent grassroots, and the PPP is a grassroots party,” he said.

Bilawal said that former president Asif Ali Zardari was the most powerful civilian head of the state, however, he devolved his powers through a constitutional amendment for the sake of democracy.

Bilawal announces anti-government movement from Jan 5

The PPP chairman criticised Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments for holding local bodies’ elections through an ordinance and said that only the Sindh government had presented a people-friendly Local Government Act that was better than those implemented in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal said that the Sindh government had politically empowered the local bodies through the new act, adding that the primary health and educational institutions, as well as the local law and order institutions, will submit fortnightly reports of their performances to their respective union councils.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari local government polls LG polls in Punjab

