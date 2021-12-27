Bilawal announces anti-government movement from Jan 5

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Monday to launch a decisive move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with a massive rally in Lahore on January 5, 2022, Aaj News reported.

“Time has come to initiate a war against the puppet regime,” Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

The PPP chairman said that the citizens were facing multiple challenges including "bad governance and inflation because a puppet government" was enforced upon them through massive rigging in the 2018 elections.

Remembering his slain mother, Bilawal said it had been 14 years since her assassination, but the people of Pakistan still remember Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“Shaheed BB, your beloved Pakistan is facing a difficult time. Your beloved Pakistan is [now] a democracy only in name.

“There is no freedom of speech, and no real democracy in the country... we restored the democracy in the country and restored the 1973’s Constitution in the shape of the 18th Amendment,” he remarked.

The chairman PPP stressed the need to fulfil the dream of Benazir Bhutto and revive the party across the country to restore the rule of real democratic forces.

Bilawal said when in power, his party had established the writ of the state.

“The PPP faced terrorism and helped the army, police and people of Pakistan defeat terrorism,” he added.

He, however, accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi of bowing before terrorists and alleged that they were "sailing the blood of APS martyrs".

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other central leadership of PPP were present at the occasion.

Strict security arrangements have been made and thousands of police and Rangers personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.