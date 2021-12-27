ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal announces anti-government movement from Jan 5

  • Says time has come to initiate a war against the 'puppet regime'
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Dec 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Monday to launch a decisive move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with a massive rally in Lahore on January 5, 2022, Aaj News reported.

“Time has come to initiate a war against the puppet regime,” Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

The PPP chairman said that the citizens were facing multiple challenges including "bad governance and inflation because a puppet government" was enforced upon them through massive rigging in the 2018 elections.

Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of APS

Remembering his slain mother, Bilawal said it had been 14 years since her assassination, but the people of Pakistan still remember Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“Shaheed BB, your beloved Pakistan is facing a difficult time. Your beloved Pakistan is [now] a democracy only in name.

“There is no freedom of speech, and no real democracy in the country... we restored the democracy in the country and restored the 1973’s Constitution in the shape of the 18th Amendment,” he remarked.

The chairman PPP stressed the need to fulfil the dream of Benazir Bhutto and revive the party across the country to restore the rule of real democratic forces.

Bilawal said when in power, his party had established the writ of the state.

“The PPP faced terrorism and helped the army, police and people of Pakistan defeat terrorism,” he added.

He, however, accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi of bowing before terrorists and alleged that they were "sailing the blood of APS martyrs".

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other central leadership of PPP were present at the occasion.

Strict security arrangements have been made and thousands of police and Rangers personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

PPP Bilawal Bhutto death anniversary of benazir bhutto

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal announces anti-government movement from Jan 5

PM Imran expects record agriculture yield this year

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan highly values brotherly ties with Turkey: COAS

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls marginally, ends at fresh historic low

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa's charity after Christmas religious tension

SC reviews directive to remove Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

KSE-100 ends 0.46% lower amid subdued volume

Read more stories