Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of APS

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar.

In a message on the anniversary of the APS Peshawar massacre, he demanded that the beasts who planned, facilitated, and carried out the massacre of the innocent children and teachers must be brought to justice.

Bilawal Bhutto said that nation still deepest feels the pain of this great tragedy and everyone is waiting for justice to the innocent souls.

He said that his family and Party being victims of terrorism itself will continue to raise voices against extremism and terrorism.