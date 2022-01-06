ANL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.66%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.25%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.63%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.77%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.16%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.5%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.82 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-6.98%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (10.55%)
YOUW 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10.45%)
BR100 4,653 Decreased By -31.3 (-0.67%)
BR30 19,669 Decreased By -547.3 (-2.71%)
KSE100 45,198 Decreased By -210.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,781 Decreased By -89 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder
Jan 06, 2022
World

UN condemns attack against its Lebanon peacekeepers

AFP 06 Jan 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations slammed as "unacceptable" an overnight attack against peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.

The peacekeepers -- members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) -- were attacked late Tuesday night by "unknown perpetrators," he said.

"Their UN vehicles were vandalized and official items were stolen," Dujarric said, without specifying the nature of the damage or the state of the victims.

He noted that the peacekeepers were not on private property or taking photos, "contrary to some subsequent media disinformation."

Instead, they were en route to meet Lebanese Armed Forces members for a "routine patrol," he said.

"The denial of UNIFIL's freedom of movement and any aggression against those serving the cause of peace is unacceptable," said Dujarric, before calling on the Lebanese government to "investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes."

UNIFIL -- comprised of about 13,000 UN peacekeepers -- has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978, and is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire along the border with Israel.

UNITED NATIONS United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

