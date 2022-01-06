ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
PPP to rewrite manifesto in line with new political realities: Marri

Hamid Waleed 06 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Keeping in view the complexity of the current political situation of the country and ongoing economic turmoil, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced rewriting its manifesto, said spokesperson of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Shazia Marri in the middle of a meeting of both the central executive committee (CEC) as well as the federal council of the party.

While talking to media outside the Bilawal House on Wednesday evening, she along with PPP Secretary Information Faisal Kareem Kundi said the meeting of core committee of the party would be held in the follow up of the meeting of CEC and federal council meeting to finalize recommendations. Therefore, she added, the party would make a formal announcement of decisions on Thursday (today) as the discussion would continue late in the night.

Marri also announced that the party would chalk out a protest campaign for the farmers’ community which is facing a crisis-like situation due to non-availability of urea at present.

According to her, majority of the members of both the CEC and the federal council were of the view that the country was passing through a situation similar to the time of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto when he had raised the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’.

She said the meeting had expressed concerns over putting a presidential reference about the judicial murder of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto into cold storage by the apex court.

Meanwhile, referring to the economic unrest in the country, she said the meeting had pointed out with concern that the people of Pakistan were becoming poor while the income of prime minister had increased by 58 times in one year.

Earlier, in a separate statement Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the report of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) scrutiny committee on funds received by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from foreign sources revealed the “ugly face of corrupt” Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal claimed in a statement released in Lahore that the ‘selected’ prime minister had hidden his party’s financial accounts from the ECP while swearing he had hidden none.

The PPP chairman said it was sad that the man who lectured people on corruption and mocked his political opponents for being corrupt had devoured billions of rupees in foreign funds.

“Truth of the matter is that he has looted the country by disguising himself as a crusader against corruption, the proof of which is poor economy of the country,” he alleged.

Bilawal maintained that Imran Khan was imposed on the nation by projecting him as an honest person. “But now it is the time to hold him accountable,” he added.

Bilawal also cut birthday cake of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto before the start of central executive committee and the federal council of the party at Bilawal House.

Later in the night, some 60 local bodies’ candidates announced to join the PPP Punjab. It was attended by President PPP Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and General Secretary PPP Punjab Hassan Murtaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

