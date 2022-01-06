Pfizer, BioNTech to develop shingles shot, after Covid-19 vaccine success

NEW YORK: Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE will develop an mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of viral infection shingles, collaborating for the third time after the success of their COVID-19 vaccine based on the same technology.

Pfizer partnered with BioNTech in 2018 for an Influenza vaccine and again in 2020 for the COVID-19 shot that has been used across the world and has brought in billions in sales for the companies.

Shares of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer were up 1.5% at $55.35 in premarket trading.