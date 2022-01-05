Against USD: Pakistan's rupee remains stable in inter-bank market

Pakistan's currency remained stable against the US dollar, increasing a marginal 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 176.74 against the USD after a day-on-day appreciation of one paisa or 0.01%. The appreciation is in stark contrast after the rupee depreciated 0.14% on Tuesday.

Last week, the PKR had closed at its all-time record low of 178.24 against the USD before appreciating the following two days to end the year at 176.51.

The rupee has remained under pressure amid a growing trade deficit, which has added to the current account woes. Pakistan’s trade deficit touched $25 billion during the first half (July-December) of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to $12.363 billion in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

According to initial foreign trade figures, total imports stood at $39.912 billion during first six months of FY 2021-22 whereas exports were $15.125 billion, showing a difference of almost $25 billion.

The weakening of rupee has also exacerbated inflation in the country, which clocked in at 12.5% in December 2021, nearly a two-year high.

On the international front, the dollar held below two-week highs on Wednesday as traders awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, with growing expectations of a rate hike as early as March keeping the yen pinned near a five-year low.