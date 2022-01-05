ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,688 Increased By 17.2 (0.37%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 217.8 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,401 Increased By 9.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,875 Increased By 15.2 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar holds below 2-week highs before Fed minutes; yen slides

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

LONDON: The dollar held below two-week highs on Wednesday as traders awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, with growing expectations of a rate hike as early as March keeping the yen pinned near a five-year low.

The minutes, due at 1900 GMT, could underscore US policymakers' newfound sensitivity to inflation and their readiness to act. Markets have ramped up bets on a quarter percentage point rate increase by March and fully priced one in by May.

"If tapering had ended a few months ago, we think the FOMC would be raising policy rates now with the unemployment rate not far above the Fed's long-term target and core and headline inflation ...well above," Standard Chartered analysts said.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar index steadied at 96.269 after hitting a two-week high of 96.462 in the previous session.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he expected the US central bank to need to raise interest rates twice this year to address persistently high inflation, reversing his long-held view that rates would need to stay at zero until at least 2024.

Partial US labour data on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday will also be watched for a guide to the borrowing costs trajectory.

The Japanese yen weakened past psychological support levels versus the greenback around 115.50 on Tuesday to hit a five-year trough at 116.35. It was trading at 115.90 on Wednesday.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled as fears of Omicron derailing the world's economic recovery subside.

Sterling, meanwhile, has rallied about 2.7% on the dollar in a dozen trading days since Dec. 20 as traders also reckon surging Omicron cases in Britain won't deter the Bank of England from lifting rates.

Dollar

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar holds below 2-week highs before Fed minutes; yen slides

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Read more stories