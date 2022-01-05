ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile edges higher in Shanghai debut

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares fell on Wednesday, as weakness in technology stocks continued to drop, with the country's market regulator levying new fines against several leading high-tech names.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.02% at 3,595.18.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.01%, with info tech firms down 2.83%, the semiconductor sector down 4.33% and industrial firms down 2.71%.

** Investors had a fresh reminder of regulatory pressures for tech firms in China as the country's top market regulator on Wednesday announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd , and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.75% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.728%.

** Real estate shares continued the previous day's rebound, with a sub-index tracking the sector up 2.31%.

** Worries over developer China Evergrande Group's near-term debt obligations saw some relief as the company announced a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying repayment.

** China Mobile Ltd shares pared strong early gains in their Shanghai trading debut to finish up just 0.52% on the day.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.88%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.1%.

** At 07:00 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.371 per US dollar, barely firmer than Tuesday's close of 6.372.

** The largest gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuhan Keqian Biology Co Ltd, up 15.34%, followed by Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd, gaining 10.07% and Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd, up 10.06%.

** The biggest decliners in the Shanghai index were Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co Ltd down 10.61%, followed by Jiangsu Highhope International Group Corp losing 10.05% and Aerosun Corp down by 10.03%.

