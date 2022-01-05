Cricket infrastructure in Hyderabad, Sukkur: PCB chief meets Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh has a lot of talents but we the government and our institutions like PCB would have to hunt it out and provide necessary patronage to the newcomers to bloom themselves and shine the name of the country.

This he said on Tuesday while talking to Chairman PCB Rameez Raja here at CM House. Shah said that Pakistan Cricket has a long and bright future in our country but for this purpose we would have to hunt the talent in rural areas, promote and patronize them, otherwise we would remain lagged behind in this popular professional sport.

The CM said that he has constructed a Sport complex at Sukkur which has two cricket grounds, one football, one hockey and courts for squash, tennis and other sports. “I want the experts of PCB to visit them and guide them to make these grounds fit for PSL and other national or international matches”.

Chairman PCB assured the chief minister that he would dispatch his team to inspect the grounds and guide or supervise their development. The Chief Minister and PCB chairman agreed to make necessary arrangements to organize some PSL matches at Hyderabad.

Shah said that Niaz Stadium Hyderabad has the best ground but only some repairs of the stadium were required. ‘I had already decided to maintain the stadium but due to the COVID could not take up the project but now time has come to develop the stadium,” he said.

The CM said that the players would stay at best rest houses of universities or to be taken Hyderabad from Karachi by air. “Whatever would be feasible would be carried out but it has been decided that Hyderabad being hub of the rural Sindh would be given national and international matches soon,” the CM said.

PCB chief Rameez Raja said that he has a plan to hunt talent from nook and corner of the province and would launch under-18 teams and would also promote domestic cricket in different forms so that teams from rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan could be brought forward. The chief minister assured the chairman PCB of his full support for promotion of cricket.

