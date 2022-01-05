Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
05 Jan 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).
================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================================
MRA Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 104,000 13.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 104,000 13.74
Vector Sec. Avanceon Limited 14 99.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14 99.92
Fikree's (SMC) Ferozsons Lab. 500 323.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 323.00
Foundation Sec. G3 Technollgies Ltd 1,000 10.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 10.19
Aba Ali H. Sec. Hum Network Limited 9,000 6.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 6.55
JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 226,500 153.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 226,500 153.63
BMA Capital Int. Ind. 9,000 144.22
Intermarket Sec. Int. Ind. 2,000 147.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 144.82
JS Global Cap. MCB Bank Ltd. 500,000 154.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 154.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities NetSol Technologies 500 99.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 99.00
Shaffi Securities P. S. O. 100 183.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 183.00
JS Global Cap. Service Global Foot. 734,000 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 734,000 47.00
High Land Securities Silkbank Ltd. 25,000 1.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 1.40
Vector Sec. Systems Ltd. 121 781.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 121 781.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Tariq Glass 6,000 114.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 114.95
Trust Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 184.41
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 92.20
D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 27.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.15
================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,628,735
================================================================================================
