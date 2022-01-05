KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

================================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================ MRA Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 104,000 13.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 104,000 13.74 Vector Sec. Avanceon Limited 14 99.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14 99.92 Fikree's (SMC) Ferozsons Lab. 500 323.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 323.00 Foundation Sec. G3 Technollgies Ltd 1,000 10.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 10.19 Aba Ali H. Sec. Hum Network Limited 9,000 6.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 6.55 JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 226,500 153.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 226,500 153.63 BMA Capital Int. Ind. 9,000 144.22 Intermarket Sec. Int. Ind. 2,000 147.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 144.82 JS Global Cap. MCB Bank Ltd. 500,000 154.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 154.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities NetSol Technologies 500 99.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 99.00 Shaffi Securities P. S. O. 100 183.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 183.00 JS Global Cap. Service Global Foot. 734,000 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 734,000 47.00 High Land Securities Silkbank Ltd. 25,000 1.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 1.40 Vector Sec. Systems Ltd. 121 781.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 121 781.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Tariq Glass 6,000 114.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 114.95 Trust Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 184.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 92.20 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 27.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.15 ================================================================================================ Total Turnover 1,628,735 ================================================================================================

