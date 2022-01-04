Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

BAGHDAD: Two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, an official of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group said.

"Two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Iraqi Al-Asad Air Base early this morning," the official said.

"The attempted attack was unsuccessful.

All forces are accounted for."

It is the second such attack in 24 hours targeting the coalition in Iraq. On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.