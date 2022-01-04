ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.8 (1.15%)
BR30 19,969 Increased By 480.3 (2.46%)
KSE100 45,210 Increased By 323.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,777 Increased By 130.6 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Hong Kong stocks open higher

AFP 04 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with gains following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street to start the year, but Omicron, inflation and supply chain problems were among the problems keeping sentiment in check.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.54 percent, or 125.87 points, to 23,400.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked 0.26 percent, or 9.38 points, higher to 3,649.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.45 percent, or 11.32 points, to 2,541.46.

