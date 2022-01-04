ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.9 (1.15%)
BR30 19,970 Increased By 481.5 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,212 Increased By 325 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,778 Increased By 131.4 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN orders Niger to suspend expulsion of eight Rwandans

AFP 04 Jan 2022

UNITED NATIONS: A United Nations court has ordered Niger to suspend its expulsion of eight Rwandans linked to the country's 1994 genocide, officials confirmed Monday.

Niger's government announced the expulsions in late December -- just a month after the Rwandans were officially welcomed in the capital Niamey -- citing "diplomatic reasons".

But a judge with the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals on Friday ordered Niger "stay" the removals as they may be in violation of earlier UN agreements.

A UN spokesperson in New York confirmed the official publication of the court order to AFP on Monday.

The Rwandans' lawyers had argued that Niger had committed to host the group, after they answered before the international criminal tribunal for their roles in the genocide.

Of the eight people in the group, four were convicted of crimes during the genocide by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) and have served their sentences.

The other four were acquitted by the ICTR.

A Rwandan umbrella group of genocide survivor organizations had welcomed the expulsions.

Around 800,000 people died between April and July 1994 in Rwanda as the extremist Hutu regime tried to wipe out the Tutsi minority, causing one of the 20th century's biggest massacres.

Niger United Nations court International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

UN orders Niger to suspend expulsion of eight Rwandans

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Read more stories