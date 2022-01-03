ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
At least six killed, 35 injured in Bahawalpur bus accident

  • Death toll could rise as some injured were in critical condition
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Jan 2022

At least six people were killed and 35 injured in a bus accident in Bahawalpur on Monday, Aaj News reported.

The death toll could rise as some injured were said to be in critical condition.

The accident took place on a highway and the bus driver was also among those killed.

Bus, tractor accident kills 10

In July 2021, at least five passengers including two women were killed and another 25 sustained serious injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus turned turtle near Jaman Shah due to overspeeding.

In April 2021, ten people, including three children and a woman, were killed and over 45 others injured when a bus collided with a tractor and turned turtle in Larkana within the limits of Rashid Wagan police station.

Bahawalpur bus accident

At least six killed, 35 injured in Bahawalpur bus accident

