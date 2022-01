HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started the year on a negative note Monday with embattled tech firms acting as a key drag, while property firms were also hurt by news that Evergrande had suspended trading in its shares ahead of an announcement, raising fresh concerns over the sector.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.53 percent, or 122.92 points, to 23,274.75.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.