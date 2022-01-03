ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 29.5 (0.65%)
BR30 19,460 Increased By 127.2 (0.66%)
KSE100 44,752 Increased By 156.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,604 Increased By 102 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand falls on subdued risk appetite

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand slipped in early trade on Monday, as a surge in COVID-19 infections globally due to the Omicron variant dampened risk appetite.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9675 against the dollar, 0.14% weaker than its previous close.

While South Africa has said it believed it had passed the peak of a wave of coronavirus infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant, a surge of infections in other countries remained a concern for investors.

Investor focus at the start of the new year was also on how the US Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant.

Fed moves affect emerging markets including South Africa as US interest rate hikes tend to drain capital away from the higher-yielding but riskier markets, weighing on their currencies.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was flat at 9.35%.

South Africa's rand

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa's rand falls on subdued risk appetite

MoC withdraws textile, apparel policy 2020-25?

Pakistan reports over 700 Covid-19 cases for first time since October 2021

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Turkish lira slides 5%, eyes on surging inflation

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

India's Future Retail asks court to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

Read more stories