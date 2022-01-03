Landi Kotal: woman, two kids die in roof collapse

PESHAWAR: The roof of a room fell caved in at Khawar Shiekhan village of Bazar Zakha Khel, a remote area of sub-division Landi Kotal, killing a woman along with her two kids on Sunday.

Local sources informed that the roof of the house of one Haji Rehman caved in burying the residents under debris.

Neighbours rushed to the spot and recovered the injured and took them to a civil dispensary but they could not survive.

The deceased were identified as Amina, her five years old son Shah Daya and one-and-half-year old kid Khubaib.

Separately, a driver of an escalator was killed at a National Logistic Cell (NLC) terminal construction project in Torkham on Sunday.

Station House Officer, police station, Landi Kotal Ishrat Shinwari said that the driver of the escalator was busy on a hilltop during the NLC terminal construction scheme when debris fell over him.

Soon after the mishap, the nearby workers, NLC officials, police and locals rushed to the site and retrieved the victim; however, before shifting to hospital he had already passed away, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Rahatullah, resident of Bajaur. After the medico-legal formalities, the body was shifted to his native village for burial.

Meanwhile, a bid of smuggling of narcotics from Afghanistan to Pakistan was foiled when the customs officials recovered 400kg hashish and 250kg opium at the Torkham border last late night. Additional collector custom Muhammad Tayyab while sharing details said that the custom officials were executing their duties at the Pak-Afghan sharing border, Torkham when they stopped a Kabul-returned vehicle bearing registration (P-9742) for routine examination.

During search a total of 650kg narcotics, comprising 400kg hashish and 250kg opium were recovered from the vehicle, concealed in various cavities of the truck.

The truck driver identified as Shah Faisal, a Pakistani national, was arrested and beside the vehicle and contraband items were sent to Peshawar custom house for further investigation, the official said.

According to the customs official the narcotics have a value of seventy million rupees in the open market.

It is the second big seizure of narcotics by the custom department in one week, the official said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022