Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire, says army

GAZA: Israel targeted Hamas in southern Gaza late Saturday night after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, security sources and the army said.

The Israel Defence Forces said in a brief message to the press that they were "currently carrying out strikes" in Gaza.

"Israeli warplanes are targeting a site of the al-Qassam Brigades, west of Khan Yunis" in southern Gaza, Palestinian sources told AFP.

It comes after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, falling into the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Tel Aviv.

No sirens were sounded and Israel's Iron Dome rocket interception system did not deploy, the army said in a statement.

Israel has maintained a blockade on the impoverished enclave since 2007, the year Hamas took power.

Last year Hamas and Israel were involved in an 11-day conflict sparked by tensions in Jerusalem. A fragile ceasefire came into force in late May.