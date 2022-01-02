ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (January 1, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 31-12-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        18,000        180        18,180        18,180          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           19,291        193        19,484        19,484          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton prices Cotton Spot Rates Official KCA spot rates cotton rates

