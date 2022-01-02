ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CS orders launch of anti-adulteration campaign

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the provincial food department to launch a special anti-adulteration campaign across the province to ensure quality, purity and standard of food.

He issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, availability of urea fertilizer, measures against smuggling and illegal weigh stations involved in purchase of sugarcane.

The Chief Secretary directed that strict action would be taken against those who adulterate food items, especially milk. He said that the Secretary Food Department would personally supervise the special drive, adding that under the new initiatives, the government would establish points for checking milk at the entry of cities, besides providing the facility of free testing of milk to the public at the divisional headquarters. He said that mobile food laboratories and bike squads would also be set up to check the food industry.

The Chief Secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to closely monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities. He said that the sale of sugar above the retail price of Rs 90 per kg is not allowed at all and those who are fleecing consumers by creating the artificial price-hike would be dealt with severely.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to continue measures for prevention of smuggling of fertilizers and wheat and expedite the process of registration of grocery stores under the Ehsas Ration Program. He also issued instructions regarding ensuring timely payments to growers by sugar mills and action against middlemen. All the divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing to the meeting virtually.

The secretaries of relevant departments including food, industries, agriculture, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Kamran Ali Afzal Chief Secretary Punjab anti adulteration campaign standard of food

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab CS orders launch of anti-adulteration campaign

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories