Punjab CS orders launch of anti-adulteration campaign

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the provincial food department to launch a special anti-adulteration campaign across the province to ensure quality, purity and standard of food.

He issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, availability of urea fertilizer, measures against smuggling and illegal weigh stations involved in purchase of sugarcane.

The Chief Secretary directed that strict action would be taken against those who adulterate food items, especially milk. He said that the Secretary Food Department would personally supervise the special drive, adding that under the new initiatives, the government would establish points for checking milk at the entry of cities, besides providing the facility of free testing of milk to the public at the divisional headquarters. He said that mobile food laboratories and bike squads would also be set up to check the food industry.

The Chief Secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to closely monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities. He said that the sale of sugar above the retail price of Rs 90 per kg is not allowed at all and those who are fleecing consumers by creating the artificial price-hike would be dealt with severely.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to continue measures for prevention of smuggling of fertilizers and wheat and expedite the process of registration of grocery stores under the Ehsas Ration Program. He also issued instructions regarding ensuring timely payments to growers by sugar mills and action against middlemen. All the divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing to the meeting virtually.

The secretaries of relevant departments including food, industries, agriculture, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners participated through video link.

