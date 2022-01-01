ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in IIOJK

Reuters 01 Jan 2022

SRINAGAR: At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday morning, police said.

"Twelve pilgrims died and 14 were injured in a stampede in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine," said senior police officer, Mukesh Singh.

All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.

IIOJK people urged to observe strike on Jan 1

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, another official said.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.

The official said that a high level inquiry has been ordered.

IIOJK Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine stampede

