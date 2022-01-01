Pakistan
PM pays homage to martyred soldiers
01 Jan 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of four personnel of the Pakistan Army during an anti-terror operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.
The prime minister applauded the services of Pakistan’s armed forces for the elimination of terrorism.
He said the whole nation was united in this war and the enemy was faced with a brave nation which always remained steadfast in every difficult time.
