ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30 vs 207 a day earlier

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China reported 195 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 30, from 207 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 166 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 156 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 27 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,083 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 30.

China coronavirus cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30 vs 207 a day earlier

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories