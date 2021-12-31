ANL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.92%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.58%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
GGL 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.61%)
JSCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.83%)
NETSOL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
TELE 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.39%)
UNITY 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 28.8 (0.63%)
BR30 19,611 Increased By 45.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 44,590 Increased By 174.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,517 Increased By 85.6 (0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa lifts curfew as Omicron wave subsides

AFP 31 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa, where the Omicron variant was detected in November, said Thursday that the country's latest coronavirus wave had likely passed its peak without a significant increase in deaths and that restrictions would be eased.

The highly contagious Omicron variant, which contains a number of mutations, has fuelled an end-of-year global pandemic resurgence. But mounting evidence, including in South Africa, has given rise to hopes it may be less severe than other strains.

"All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave," the South African presidency said in a statement that announced the end of the nightly curfew.

Infections dropped by almost 30 percent last week compared to the preceding seven days, according to the presidency, while hospital admissions also declined in eight of the nine provinces.

During the spike, only a marginal increase in Covid-19 deaths was noted, it added.

"While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalisation than in previous waves," the statement said.

"This means that the country has a spare capacity for admission of patients even for routine health services."

Omicron was first identified in South Africa and Botswana in late November. It quickly became the dominant strain in South Africa, causing an explosion of infections with a peak of about 26,000 daily cases recorded by mid-December, according to official statistics.

The variant is currently present in more than 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization, and affects vaccinated people as well as those who have already had coronavirus.

South Africa has been the hardest hit by coronavirus on the continent, recording more than 3.4 million cases and 91,000 deaths.

But fewer than 13,000 infections had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

"The speed with which the Omicron-driven fourth wave rose, peaked and then declined has been staggering.

Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in another two," Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council posted on Twitter.

While many Omicron-affected countries are reimposing virus countermeasures, South Africa announced it was reversing course just ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Calls for the midnight to 4 am curfew to be lifted had been mounting in the hospitality sector, with owners launching an online petition addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The curfew will be lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people," the presidency's statement said.

Alcohol sales would be permitted after 11 pm for licensed premises.

Mask-wearing remains compulsory in public spaces and public gatherings are limited to 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors.

The government continued to stress the need for caution and vaccination, however.

"The risk of increased infections remains high given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant," the presidency warned.

Coronavirus South Africa MENA Omicron variant

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa lifts curfew as Omicron wave subsides

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories